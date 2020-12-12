Are you missing Steps?

Are you missing the popular beat-combo Steps?

If you are, then you are not alone, as, during lockdown, their tracks 'One for Sorrow' and 'Tragedy' have been streamed fairly regularly, obviously not that much, but enough for them to half-think about a half-arsed come-back.

Lee Latchford Evans and Lisa, the two who looked like they would like to be 'anywhere else', said: 'We missed Steps for so long, even though our facial expressions said otherwise, that we got in touch with the other three, and asked them if they wanted to go ahead with something. A record company showed some interest, but we are still waiting to hear something from other people. What happens, happens.'

A pop fan said: 'Steps were OK, but they weren't Blue, or 91, were they?'