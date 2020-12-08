Movie Theater CEOs Desperate For Business Are Now Offering Lap Dances

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 8 December 2020

image for Movie Theater CEOs Desperate For Business Are Now Offering Lap Dances
Most of the nation's movie theaters look exactly like this one.

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – Executives with five major movie theater groups in the United States are stressed-out over the fact that no one is going out to movie theaters.

The Herculean 14-Movie Theater Complex, in Cleveland, reported that, last week, each one of the 14 movie screens only averaged 7 people per day.

The complex manager stated that he actually had more employees than movie-goers.

He said that he has talked to other movie theater managers throughout America, and they are going to have to make some changes to bring in customers.

One suggestion is that that they hire a dancer to give moviegoers a free lap dance while they wait for the movie to start.

Another idea is to give away CDs of The Trumpapalooza Ass-Kickin’ Band with every purchase of a large popcorn.

And yet another idea is to double the wieners in a hot dog, and make it a "2 Doggies For The Price of One" promotion.

In a non-related story, iRumors is reporting that Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson may be getting fired.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Hot DogsLap DancesMovie Theaterpopcorn

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more