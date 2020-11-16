Beyonce's candid admission

Entertainer and former Destiny's Child singer Beyonce Knowles has made the serious admission that she once experimented with cocoa and Hershey bars. The 39-year-old said that she was in her late teens when the dalliance with these substances occurred.

Knowles was indignant that the period of the abuse lasted only a couple of years, and that she was warned by her physician to discontinue the habit. "I was so young and vulnerable at that time," she admitted.

When asked if she had a message for her fans about similar dietary calamities, Beyonce opined: "Don't get addicted to chocolate or else it will cause you trouble."