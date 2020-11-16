Beyonce's candid admission

Funny story written by whatinthe world

Monday, 16 November 2020

image for Beyonce's candid admission
Not for the first time, Beyonce has bared her soul

Entertainer and former Destiny's Child singer Beyonce Knowles has made the serious admission that she once experimented with cocoa and Hershey bars. The 39-year-old said that she was in her late teens when the dalliance with these substances occurred.

Knowles was indignant that the period of the abuse lasted only a couple of years, and that she was warned by her physician to discontinue the habit. "I was so young and vulnerable at that time," she admitted.

When asked if she had a message for her fans about similar dietary calamities, Beyonce opined: "Don't get addicted to chocolate or else it will cause you trouble."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more