Dancing With The Stars’ Disney Night Was Filled With Tons of Sugar-Coated Sugar

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) - "Dancing With The Stars" featured songs from Disney movies and there was more sugar on the dance floor than in an Imperial Sugar Mill.

According to Hollywood Hors D’oeuvres, one of the three judges has said, off-the-record, that he or she really misses former host Tom Bergeron.

The individual stated that Tom was friendly, funny, and he gave the judges M&Ms during the commercial breaks.

The new judge, Tyra Banks, at times, seems so cold that she can make a five-pound bag of ice feel warm.

All the contestants literally danced their booties off, as Banks said at least three times during the evening.

Lion activist Carole Baskin and her pro partner Pasha Pashkov, danced to a song from the "Lion King."

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba said that she really thinks that incorporating five adult lions into the dance number was a bit much.

Not to mention that half way through the performance when two of the lions started fighting with each other, judge Bruno Tonioli quickly jumped into Judge Derek Hough’s lap.

It took three stage hands to get Bruno off of Derek’s lap.

[SPOILER ALERT]: And so at the end of the show, the ‘Lion Lady’ Carole Baskin was eliminated and figuratively thrown to the lions.