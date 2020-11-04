The Latest Rumor Coming out of The North Pole is That Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer is Gay

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 4 November 2020

image for The Latest Rumor Coming out of The North Pole is That Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer is Gay
Many people were not surprised about Rudy's sexual preference since they'd never seen him with a female reindeer.

THE NORTH POLE – (Satire News) – Fox News is reporting that they have it from a 'fair and balanced' source that Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is gay.

Semi-top notch reporter Greg Gutfeld said that he spoke to one of Santa’s favorite Christmas elves, Ricky The Sissy, and he said that, a few weeks ago, he saw Rudolph and Blitzen out in a secluded pasture, and they were playing 'show me yours and I’ll show you mine'.

At first, Ricky thought that it was Rudolph and Emma, a female reindeer, but when he looked closer, he noticed that “Emma” had a weiner and a couple of Christmas ornaments.

Meanwhile, Santa has no idea of Rudolph’s sexual preference, and Ricky is not going to upset the big bearded fella about such an insignificant little matter.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

