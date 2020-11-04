The Latest Rumor Coming out of The North Pole is That Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer is Gay

THE NORTH POLE – (Satire News) – Fox News is reporting that they have it from a 'fair and balanced' source that Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is gay.

Semi-top notch reporter Greg Gutfeld said that he spoke to one of Santa’s favorite Christmas elves, Ricky The Sissy, and he said that, a few weeks ago, he saw Rudolph and Blitzen out in a secluded pasture, and they were playing 'show me yours and I’ll show you mine'.

At first, Ricky thought that it was Rudolph and Emma, a female reindeer, but when he looked closer, he noticed that “Emma” had a weiner and a couple of Christmas ornaments.

Meanwhile, Santa has no idea of Rudolph’s sexual preference, and Ricky is not going to upset the big bearded fella about such an insignificant little matter.