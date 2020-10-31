Paris reveals abuse suffered in earlier years

Social butterfly and Hollywood celebrity Paris Hilton has talked recently about the abuse she suffered in her younger years. In a recent TV interview, Ms Hilton spoke about the effect that abuse had on her.

She said that one encounter with a native squirrel was particularly traumatic. Ms Hilton was taking.a walk in a local park, when the squirrel appeared from nowhere and began abusing her about how self-serving and overly media hungry she was.

Ms Hilton couldn't get a word in edgeways, and had to put up with the "mangy squirrel" flinging contemptible words at her. She found the whole episode unedifying and stressful.

To this day, Hilton flinches and squirms whenever she sees squirrels, an animal regarded as cute by most people.