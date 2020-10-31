Donald Trump does not want to win reelection. He’s done everything to abuse the office, alienate supporters, create chaos with the Constitution, confuse our allies, scientists, even calling doctors thieves. Still, the crowds keep showing up and cheering him on.

And they aren’t going to his rallies to see Air Force One.

Trump recently thought of a new way to alienate his supporters by leaving them stranded after a rally in sub-zero weather. Yes, many suffered from hypothermia, and a few ended up in the hospital, but, gosh darn, hundreds showed up at his next rally.

Folks can’t get enough of Donald Trump. They love his mistreatment. Masochists? No, dumb like Donald.

Even with this virus or pandemic or plague, Trump continues to crowd people shoulder to shoulder. His super-spreader rallies encourage supporters not to wear masks, raising the number of COVID-19 patients following each rally.

Talk about suckers? Though smaller in number, those people keep showing up.

What does he have to do, start shooting people in Times Square?

The super-spreader rallies aside, now he is threatening the accuracy of the United States Postal service. He’s trying to reduce the ballot collecting system to a banana republic status, and then use the military to take over the process.

This would truly upset Jimmy Carter.

So, give Donald Trump an early Christmas present. Could you not vote for him? Let him fail. Take the hint. He doesn’t want his contract renewed.

He already slandered the medical community, scientists, the military, the justice department, suburban homemakers, and women in general. Give Trump what he wants.

Vote Biden.

Read more by this author: