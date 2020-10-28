Snow White's Doc not qualified to give advice about Covid 19

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Although he is known the world over as Doc, Doc from Snow White has no medical credentials, and so when asked for his advice about COVID-19, please take it with a pinch of salt.

Living with Grumpy, Happy, the ironically-named Sneezy, and Snow White in a bubble, as Bashful and the rest are currently isolated in Far Away Land, under the Far Away Tree, Doc shouldn't be approached for an opinion.

Twitter commentator Boris Finknottle said 'I am not a doctor, like Doc from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, but all of you people wearing masks, you are the sheeple...wake up and smell the truth.'

