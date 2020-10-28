Cliff Richard needs a little help from his friends

Singer Cliff Richard has admitted he asked other noted performers such as Elton John, Elvis Costello and Rolf Harris to write songs for his new album. Sir Cliff was considering a new musical direction, and thought the other legends would help him achieve that.

So what happened? "Sir Elton said he'd rather eat dirt than work with me, and Elvis claimed that I owed him money from the last collaboration," the aging rocker said.

So how about Rolf? "He was indisposed courtesy of Her Majesty's Prisons."

The multi-hit performer says he will ask a few more songsters as long as they don't slag him off.