Cliff Richard needs a little help from his friends

Funny story written by whatinthe world

Wednesday, 28 October 2020

image for Cliff Richard needs a little help from his friends
Cliff Richard is looking quite old these days

Singer Cliff Richard has admitted he asked other noted performers such as Elton John, Elvis Costello and Rolf Harris to write songs for his new album. Sir Cliff was considering a new musical direction, and thought the other legends would help him achieve that.

So what happened? "Sir Elton said he'd rather eat dirt than work with me, and Elvis claimed that I owed him money from the last collaboration," the aging rocker said.

So how about Rolf? "He was indisposed courtesy of Her Majesty's Prisons."

The multi-hit performer says he will ask a few more songsters as long as they don't slag him off.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more