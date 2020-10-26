Cutting edge singer claims Daniel O'Donnell as a key influence

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 26 October 2020

image for Cutting edge singer claims Daniel O'Donnell as a key influence
Grady Tattoo, yesterday

Singer-songwriter and key Instagram influencer Grady Tattoo has claimed, to the surprise of everyone on the little-read music blog 'Whoops, there goes the neighbourhood!', that Irish crooner Daniel O'Donnell was a key influence on his singing style.

Known for his two biggest hits, 'Roses and Thorns', and 'Cliches are in Every Sentence', the heavily-tattooed heavy metal musician said that the Irish singer was often on his mum's CD player, and alongside Cliff Richard and Roger Whittaker, the dulcet tones of O'Donnell fed into Tattoo's style.

'I often find myself listening to the music that first got me into this game,' said Grady, speaking on Instagram, 'and Daniel O'Donnell is never far from my CD player. Of course, I won't admit to that, as I want the kids to think that I am one of the cool ones.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more