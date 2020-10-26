Donald Trump Is Not A Sissy

It isn’t fair to call Donald Trump a sissy just because he claimed bone spurs or because he spends more time on hair and makeup than reading his President's Daily Brief or PDB, but some people are saying so.

Walking out of the Leslie Stahl interview for Sixty Minutes does

raise some questions. Leslie Stahl appeared as fragile as a sparrow, and of course, Donald Trump was the elephant in the room.

Trump’s hair looked gross, his makeup splotchy, and every time he puckered up his lips to speak, you could see the ironwork on his lower teeth. He needs a gum lift or to stop puckering up when speaking, or something.

Each question produced the magician’s hands going up, making circles, followed by one mistruth after the next. A buzzer would go off in one’s head after every fantastical answer. That's not true.

“COVID-19 is over with. Finished. The only reason there are more cases of coronavirus is that more testing is done in the United States.”

What?

So if we stop testing, COVID-19 will disappear? No one really has it? Does he believe one catches COVID-19 from the test?

Finally, cornered by the sparrow in a lovely blue dress, Trump had had enough of her questions. He struggled out of his chair and thundered out of the room.

Former President Barack Obama made a keen observation. Half laughing to himself about Trump’s petulant behavior, he asked, “If Donald Trump can’t handle an interview with Leslie Stahl, how is he going to deal with a dictator?”

So the sissy question emerged front and center.

