"Who are all these people on Strictly Come Dancing?" asks Man who hasn't watched Television for Years

Father of three Raymond Ving and his esteemed wife Caroline have no idea who anyone is on Strictly Come Dancing, as neither of them has any time for watching television.

Speaking to us earlier, he said: 'I don't know any of these people. I mean, I recognise Bill Bailey, but that is only because I like bearded comedians, but I don't know who any of the other people are.'

Caroline continued: 'It is probably our age, the fact that we haven't watched television for years, and don't know about Instagram, so we are a bit stumped.'

'I have better things to do with my time, anyway,' said Ray, a three-time Mithering on the Trent tiddlywinks league winner.