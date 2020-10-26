Life

Oh no, not that song again

After listening to Classic Gold on Radio Arse and Elbow, a man about town, Raymond Ving, has hit a brick wall.

'Life by Desreee came on the radio, and suddenly my life doesn't make sense any more.'

In order to help Raymond with his quandary, can you answer the three questions below?

1) Would you like to see a ghost, even if it is the sight you fear the most?
2) Have a slice of toast?
3) Watch the Evening news?

Although life is a barely-remembered song from the forlorn, more optimistic 1998, its carefree verses, and hummable tune have made Ray wish for a time of simpler pleasures.

'Oh, 1998, when I was green, in my salad days, before I became one of those officious, little gits who quotes Shakespeare for no apparent reason.'

