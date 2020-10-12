Can I retrain in the same way that Chris Grayling has?

Following the Government's announcement of Rethink/Reskill/Retrain, former Tiddlywinks world champion, and world-renowned writer of Norwegian Haiku, Norman Normandy, 57, wants the type of re-training that Chris Grayling has had.

'Yes,' said Norman, 'that's the type of retraining I want. I have spent years honing my skills in Tiddlywinks and writing Norwegian Haiku, so, obviously, I want a job that makes the best use of those skills, whatever that might be, but I make some money from the Haiku, and, although I am now too old for all of the main Tiddlywink tournaments, I can train the next generation. Chris Grayling's job pays him £100,000 for seven hours work a week, and unless I can get a job that is similar, with similar pay, I will stick to the Tiddlywinks, thank you very much!'