Robert Plant reveals truth behind lyrics of 'Stairway to Heaven'

Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant has now told the truth behind their classic song, 'Stairway to Heaven': he was stoned out of his brains sitting on Victoria railway station, waiting for a train, when he clocked a timetable with the title:

Next Train To Devon!

Accompanied by the following text:

There's a train heading west

Because west is the best

So, purchase your 'Ticket to Devon'

When you get there you'll know

Because Torquay's a stones throw

From a beach made in heaven

And that's what you came for

So, so, so, please buy a train-ticket to Devon

There's a sign on the wall

Timetable and all

Because BR trains sometimes have delays

Through a tree on the rails

Or slippery leaves too,

So, let the alarm bell ring

Because mostly our services can be misgiving

Ooh, and it makes BR wonder

Ooh, and it makes BR wonder

There's a feeling we get

On our train's heading west

After the whistle blows for leaving

Will our passengers be happy or seething?

Puffs of smoke once rose up through the trees

Times of steamy locomotives were 'Bees-Knees'

Ooh, and it makes BR wonder

Ooh, and it really makes BR wonder

Diesel locomotives now call the tune

And electric ones will lead us to ruin

But a new day will dawn

For those who can stand long

And the gangways will not echo with laughter

If there's a bustle for a seat in your row

Don't be alarmed now

It's just a temporary blip by Branson & Co

Yes, there are two trains you can go by

But in the long run

There's still time to change the one you're on

And it makes BR wonder

Your head is humming but it still won't go

In case you don't know

Our driver's still drunk

and the ticket-collector joined him

Dear passenger, can you hear the wind blow?

And did you know

Your Railway to Devon has just caved in

If we cancel our trains, you can go by road

Our buses are better than trains, but slow

So, walk to the bus stop and we'll let you know

What time the bus leaves, or if it will show

Still everything may still turn to gold

And if you listen very hard

The train will come to you at last

You will all get their fast

Because a trip to the west is surely the best

So, please get on board our 'Next Train to Devon!'

Robert Plant told Jimmy Page about his 'surreal experience' on Victoria Station, so they changed the lyrics. Then Jimmy found Satan and Robert 'tripped' all the way to heaven!