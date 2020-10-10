Walking Dead Show Must Incorporate Socially Distanced Zombies....I Mean Walkers

Covid-19 has entered the realm of The Walking Dead. New state and federal regulations on being out in public have leaked over into the world of this beloved show.

In recent episodes, swarms of walking dead corpses have been meandering about together on set. Now it is nearly impossible for producers to pull off the same feat without A LOT of movie magic (CGI). The directors informed us that each episode would be an astronomical expense.

So AMC executives have decided if you can’t beat them, join them. They decided to make all ‘walkers’ on the show walk realizing social distancing between each other, and actors will be wearing masks that, hopefully, will not be seen.

When informed of this news, current Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan stated, “You gotta be $H!T’in me!” He then proceeded to bash the head of a fake walker for about 6-7 minutes with Lucille (his barbed-wire infused baseball bat). Afterwards, he added, “That’s it. I’m quitting!”

These changes will be incorporated into the 10th and 11th season, if production ever gets under way. The show has come a long way since Rick Grimes woke up in that hospital all those years ago. And when I say ‘a long way’ I mean gone to $H!T.