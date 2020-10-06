Global satire hits new low because a 'One Horse Race' is so damn boring!

(NOT EDITED) Satirical TV, magazines, websites, and comedians are grovelling after being led constantly up the garden path by a person who the world is totally sick to death of, but sadly, he keeps coming back to haunt the planet. You all know who he is, and this particular bum spoof writer refuses to name him!

His impact on satire has become so dramatic, that satire shows, writers, comedians, etc, can only come up with fake crap about this fake, crap-head moron. He has infiltrated and infested the minds of many great satirical piss-takers and, as if there is nothing else to pee on, they only pee on him!

He just loves being the center of the satirical planet. "Any publicity is good publicity' Benetton once said after having bloody pig's heads hanging on his advertising boards. This despicable person has taken that comment on board, and revels in it, sadly.

The best way to get rid of an irritating pest is to ignore it! Global satire refuses to do that, so he keeps his status as, "Piss-Taking-Subject-Numero-Uno" and the pee thrown at him runs down his back like water off a dead-duck's back!

The whole satirical world will enter a dark abyss if this moron loses an upcoming US election because taking the piss out of the other candidate is like taking the piss out of Mother Teresa.

Infamous, satirical bombshell, Jaggedone, has remained pristine because He makes him puke every time his name is mentioned. So, Jaggedone prefers to write satirical crap about real things like;

Manchester United buy Peru because the whole of Peru is cheaper than Jordan Sancho! LMBO!