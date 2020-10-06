Donald Trump On A Stampede To Kill Every One Left At The White House

Dripping with coronavirus, Trump headed back to the White House after an overnight stay at Walter Reed Medical Center. Without wearing a mask, he planned to breathe on everyone who believed he was dead and gone.

They'll be dropping like flies. Fruit flies.

White House staff were already waving white flags of surrender from windows and asking for help.

“No one’s going to see white flags flying from a White House. They’ll think they’re seeing white curtains blowing out of windows. You need red flags.”

”Red flags? They’ll think Putin landed.”

People carrying American flags and good Confederate flags followed the Trump caravan from Walter Reed Hospital back to the White House, hoping to catch his promised banjo serenade that was postponed after his early coin-toss hospital release.

Trump’s hospital team of 34 doctors made a heads he stays, tails he leaves, diagnosis to determine whether he could go home early or remain in the hospital another seventy-two hours. The coin landed tails.

“He’s taking off his shoes and socks, and is going to start playing his banjo Silver with his toes out on the Truman Balcony.“

Always a realist, Be Best took another smile-set tranquilizer and started packing the silver.

Strangers In The Night doesn’t sound very good when played on a banjo. Or maybe it’s because his toes aren’t very agile.

Don't breathe on me, please.

