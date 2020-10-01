Musician launching new song - Mask Tax

Musicians Van Morrison, Noel Gallagher, the one who nobody fancied in the Corrs, and Ian Brown have written, and are set to release, a new song, called Mask Tax.

The three older blokes and Jim from the Corrs all have one verse in the song, and there is time for a three-minute whining Theremin solo to appeal to the dad's who never got over punk rock happening.

Noel Gallager said: 'Our kid and me, we just don't get on anymore.'

Van Morrison said: 'Well, I can't sing through a mask, can I?'

Jim Corr said: 'I may as well have been wearing a mask in the family band. Even the drummer was better looking than me.'

Mask Tax will be out on Conspiracy records, on the 'I have too much time on my hands' label.