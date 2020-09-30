Couple reading Fifty Shades of Grey for the comedy

Gary and Lorraine Johnson have revealed on their blog, and to its eleven followers, that they are now reading Fifty Shades of Grey for the comedy.

'We tried reading it seriously,' said Gary, 'but when we got to all of the sex bits, Lorraine just fell about laughing, so we decided to read it for the comedy value, as we did with War and Peace'.

Taking up the story, Lorraine told us: 'As a story, it is so far-fetched and unbelievable, that it had to have been written as a spoof. I mean, no-one has sex like that, and I would imagine that a self-made millionaire like the one in the book, has other things to do with his time.'

'I don't know,' chipped in Gary. 'Sex doesn't take that long, does it?'

'Not the way that we do it,' replied Lorraine, sadly.