Jaggedone sues The Eagles because they nicked his original 'Hotel California' lyrics called; Botox-Bar-California!

(NOT EDITED) The Eagles classic is a 'rip-off' of Jaggedone's most infamous poem written by him stoned out of his brains in a cinema watching Woodstock! The original text called: BOTOX-BAR CALIFORNIA gave Eagles lyric writer the idea to write their famous classic and is pure plagiarism claims Jaggedone!

He is now suing the 'Winged Whiners' for $100 million big uns! Proof that the original poem is not My Sweet Lord or any other rip off is below in it's entirety!

BOTOX-BAR-CALIFORNIA

On a L.A. main highway

Hot wind scorching my balding hair

Warm sun burning my scalp

Heading to my plastic quack

Called Professor Blair

Up ahead, I stop at his shack

I saw his cheap neon, shimmering light

My bald head grew heavy and thin,

I had to stop for my botox jab and implant

There he stood in the doorway

I heard his dollar signs ringing

And I was thinkin' to myself

'This could be heaven or this could be hell

Then he invited me in,

his red devilish eyes blinking

And she showed me the way

There were voices down the corridor

I thought I heard them say

Welcome to my Botox-Bar-California

Such an ugly face (such an ugly place)

Such an ugly face

Plenty of space at the Botox-Bar-California

Any time of year (any time of year)

You can find it here

If you have the bucks, my dear!

He's got a Mercedes Benz, so what!

He's got a lot of pretty, pretty nurses

That he calls his injecting friends

They poke needles in your brows

Your butt and breast

Some pierce you with silicone

Some pierce you in the chest

So, I called up the Quack

"Please bring me my dose"

He said, "We haven't had that 'white gold' here since 1969"

And still those fat-lipped voices call from next door

Wake you up in the middle of a botox jab

Just to hear them say

Welcome to the Botox-Bar-California

Such an ugly face (such an ugly face)

Such an ugly face

They pump you full at the Botox-Bar-California

What an expensive surprise (what an expensive surprise)

Bring your credit cards

Look in the mirrors on the ceiling

Enjoy pink champagne on ice

As he says, "We are all just prisoners here of our own sacrifice"

And in the master's chambers

Fat lipped, silicone boobed nymphs gather for the feast

They 'blow job' you with their plastic lips

Because they just can't pay the beast

Last thing I remember

I was searching for my American Express

Botox-ed out and full in stress

looking at the face I had before

"Relax", said the door man

"We are programmed to receive

As long as you pay your bill you can

check out any time you like

But your ugly face will never leave"



By the one and only Jaggedone written in 1968 while totally stoned!

PS: His masked lawyers are winging their way to L.A.!