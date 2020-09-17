Right Wing Comedian shouting that he is still here

David 'Jellybean' James, a right-wing comedian from the 1970s, that your parents probably won't remember either, has pointed out, to anyone that will listen, that he is still alive.

'All the woke kids, they don't want a dose of the truth, but I am here for them when they want to know the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. I am the Sweeney, The Persuaders and the Professionals all rolled into one. I am here to tell you what the world is really like.'

The 72-year-old, who last appeared on the television in 1973 on the Wheeltappers and Shunters show with Bernard Manning and Charlie Williams, has had a successful career as a florist, and is known in his neighbourhood for his strange taste in clothing, music and writing.