Husband told that now Keeping up with the Kardashians is ending, he has to watch the box-set

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 12 September 2020

image for Husband told that now Keeping up with the Kardashians is ending, he has to watch the box-set
Your chosen subject is Idiots of the Internet age, and your time starts now....

Gary Johnson is not looking forward to what happens in 2021, as his wife, Lorraine, remembers a promise he sarcastically made in 2016.

'Yes, it is my own fault,' moaned Gary. 'I said to Lorraine that I would only watch Keeping up with The Kardashians when it ended. I thought it would keep going, even after all of the original members had left, like one of those bands from the 1960s, where the only link they have to the original band is the fact that the present drummer uses an original cymbal from the original band. Or maybe Eastenders, but, I suppose, with all of the nudity, sex changes etc, it had to come to an end sometime.'

'Revenge is a dish best served cold,' snorted Lorraine. 'This will serve him right for all of the crap television he made me watch.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

