Couple really now sick of his three jazz fusion albums

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 12 September 2020

I just want to play some Abba.

Couple Tracy Brassingthwaite and Martin Woods have been in lockdown since March, and are now both completely sick of the three jazz fusion albums he plays.

'At first, I thought it would be fine,' said Martin, 'but I have really been missing music with a tune and a steady four-to-the-bar beat. I used to be amazed by drummers who could effortlessly switch between 5/8 and 9/16, but I am so over it now. I can't stand bass solos now either.'

Tracy agreed. 'I like Jazz as much as the next person. Play me some Michael Buble and I am as happy as anything, but all of this noise makes my head bleed, and not in a good way, like Heavy Metal does.'

'What shall we do now?' asked Martin. 'HMV is not open until Monday. Where can I hear new music?'

