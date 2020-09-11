Morrissey Set To Grab The Nobel Peace Prize...

The ex-Smiths frontman, who has been so outspoken over the years, is actually in line for the coveted gong. And, after decades of slating governments, regimes, artists, critics, bands, monarchy and even, dare we say it, religion.

In a shock revelation last night, David Icke actually described Moz as a great visionary, much like himself!

"The man, the genius, the icon... Who could have predicted this pandemic? Who could write a song in the 80s that would be so relevant in 2020? Moz, that's who! Since this lockdown started, virtually 'Every Day Is Like Sunday'. Banks were shut, people ran out of toilet paper, we bathed, went to the beach, we ate big meals, and still nobody ever went to church. God love thee, Moz!" spouted an excited Icke.

In addition to the nomination, a search has been called for to find Mr Morrissey, as he hasn't been seen or heard from in 6 years. The last time he was spotted was at the funeral of actor Warren Clarke, who he actually hated, but he just turned up to make sure it wasn't a hoax.

A spokesperson for Nobel said if he wasn't found, they'd probably rip the nomination up.

"We could give it to the Gallaghers, I suppose, because they've been giving us all a bit of peace lately, but nah! That'll never happen in a month of Sundays."