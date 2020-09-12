16 People Credited on Three-Minute Song

New song 'Love you, love me', a three-minute epic of banal lyrics, a slow, monotonous beat, and music that is about as ear-catching as lift music, has sixteen people credited in its creation.

'This isn't like one of those religious songs, where you have four people credited with the lyrics, and a traditional tune that everyone knows,' said music expert, Simon Salad. 'It has 16 people listed, and I don't know why they even bothered.'

The 47-year-old rap artist, Ice Staples, who was one of the people credited, told us: 'We thought, you know, how good the songs of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones are, and they only have two people credited with the song. We thought, as you do, that surely a song with eight times as many writers would be eight times as good.'

It isn't. Save your money and your ears. This is the type of song that you never want to be reminded of.