16 People Credited on Three-Minute Song

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 12 September 2020

image for 16 People Credited on Three-Minute Song
I wrote that part, just before that chord change, you know, that one note that spoils the whole piece

New song 'Love you, love me', a three-minute epic of banal lyrics, a slow, monotonous beat, and music that is about as ear-catching as lift music, has sixteen people credited in its creation.

'This isn't like one of those religious songs, where you have four people credited with the lyrics, and a traditional tune that everyone knows,' said music expert, Simon Salad. 'It has 16 people listed, and I don't know why they even bothered.'

The 47-year-old rap artist, Ice Staples, who was one of the people credited, told us: 'We thought, you know, how good the songs of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones are, and they only have two people credited with the song. We thought, as you do, that surely a song with eight times as many writers would be eight times as good.'

It isn't. Save your money and your ears. This is the type of song that you never want to be reminded of.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more