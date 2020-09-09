Ian Brown Snubs Everybody Including Wales...

In a 'leek' report handed to Spoof News, ex-Stone Roses frontman and current twitter activist has disowned his entire fanbase, including Wales.

A hardcore group of fans from Cardiff have challenged him on his blatant disregard for his Welsh followers, and challenged him to add some dates.

In a carefully worded twitter response, Ian would only say; "No way man."

One irate fan said he'd pay to travel to the end of the earth to see his hero, but others in his tiny mining village were struggling financially, and would just have to make do with the Stereophonics instead.

"I feel completely let down by this Charlatan. A total fraud and an utter disgrace of a man. He's now Out-Bez'd, Bez himself," one disgruntled fan moaned. (We did have to point out that Ian Brown was never in The Charlatans.)

In a small show of humility, Brown's management team claimed that the star was obsessively superstitious, and the last time he was in Wales, he was chased out by a big, red, talking dragon, that told him to stay away.

"Yeah, that would be the big, red, talking dragon outside the Chinese restaurant on Queen Street," said an angry Rhod Gilbert.