"Puppy Girls" licking up $ ten grand a month!

(NOT EDITED) Latest craze to hit social media is earning young girls buckets of money! In fact, they are 'barking' at the possibility of posting their kinky videos on Tik Tok and being 'influencer's', which in turn brings in mega-bucks!

The latest fetish fashion is called "Puppy Girls" where young females get on all fours and beg, fetch daddies newspaper, cock their rear ends, pee in public, drink out of a bowl on the floor and, generally act as a female puppy dog would do.

Fetish sites on the darknet are going 'canine crazy' and even young males are joining in (spare me the thought), and cashing in on this latest craze.

The criteria for becoming a 'Puppy Girl' are quite fundamental. Girls have to wear tight mini-skirts, be tied to a chained leash, have a 'Kardashian rear-end', a pair of sturdy knees and elbows, a long, wet tongue, the longer the better, and a pair of stiff boobs because dangling ones could scrape the ground and become quite sore!

Once this criteria is fulfilled, then a young 'Puppy Girl' can make mega-bucks just by acting like a woof-woof on the internet! Tik Tok have warned potential influencers not to have 'doggy style' sex in public with their wet tongues hanging out, it could give ageing men heart attacks and is deemed a 'health risk!'

Internet police are observing this latest craze with caution, and have warned young 'Puppy Girls' not to start biting peoples legs, they could risk getting rabies, or even worse, get the Covid 19 virus, which normally is not transmittable between animals, but kinky people acting like animals is a different matter!

More as we 'WOOF WOOF' it!