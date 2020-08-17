Meghan Markle Buys Home From Russian Oligarch

Yep! This gal is batting zero. After marrying into a world-famous, gold card-carrying family, with castles all over England, some in Scotland, which she shunned, because of the, I want to be alone, syndrome, Meghan Markle flees to Hollywood, paparazzi capital of the planet, (by way of Canada) takes up free squatters residence in a celebrity home, then purchases a nine-bedroom mansion from a Russian oligarch.

The estranged wife of the Russian oligarch claims her ex-husband is an evil man who, “Bashed in my front teeth.”

The $14.9 million mansion was a bargain markdown from the $34 million original asking price, and Harry has a $9 million mortgage. Curious whether it is a ten, twenty, or thirty years, fixed or flex mortgage?

Anyway, it has a pool, tennis court, and guest cottage for the mother-in-law, nine bedrooms, and a wine cellar.

The Russian wife said her husband is also known as The Scarface Oligarch.

Yikes! Things are getting scary. Lock the doors, and turn off the lights! This hilltop mansion doesn’t sound like the cozy home sweet home of The Beverly Hillbillies.

The Russian wife continued, saying that her soon-to-be ex-husband is a dangerous man, and destroyed her life. A Google search, she says, would have enlightened the buyers about court records containing horrific allegations against Sergey. She lived under a reign of terror, and he often held a gun to her head.

They left Kensington Palace going from one reign to the next.

