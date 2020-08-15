Trump’s New Campaign Rally Song Should Be “Yellow River” By Christie

Saturday, 15 August 2020

The Rolling Stones have made a $10,000 bet with Tucker Carlson that Trump will lose the election.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) - There is no one who is happier about Michael Cohen’s revelation regarding Trump’s “Golden Showers” disclosure than Neil Young, the Rolling Stones, Yo Yo Afro Woke, and Adele.

Neil Young told NBC News that now, he hopes that Trump will stop using his hit song “Rockin’ In The Free World” and, instead, start using the 1970 hit by Christie with the very appropriate title “Yellow River”.

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones said that the legendary British band is willing to drop their $9.3 million lawsuit against, as he put it, “Pissy Face,” if he stops using their song “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” at his campaign rallies.

Stones drummer Charlie Watts reportedly asked, “Who the hell is Trump?”

And Adele, who has quite a potty-mouth on her, said, “#&%@$%&@&% Trump.”

Meanwhile, one of Trump's biggest ass-kissers, Kid Rock, is shocked that DJT hasn't chosen to use any one of his songs, which Kiddy would gladly let him use free of charge.

