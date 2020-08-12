Kanye West has seen the future and it's box girder

Funny story written by whatinthe world

Wednesday, 12 August 2020

image for Kanye West has seen the future and it's box girder
Kanye is on a new mission

Rapper producer Kanye West has, dramatically, gone rogue on his music career, his religion and, sadly his, marriage to Kim Kardashian. However, he has found a sudden burst of energy and enthusiasm through another means: designing box girder bridges.

West said that he was turned on to the occupation by a Central Park tramp who told him that there weren't enough of the bridge type in continental USA. He did some investigating and found that only 155 such bridges were still in use.

The master rapper then enrolled in a design course sponsored by the Orange County Women's Auxiliary and set out to change the bridge situation. He has identified at least 124 river and creek crossings that could use the design.

In time West says he wants to be remembered as the dude who bridged a nation.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more