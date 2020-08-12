Rapper producer Kanye West has, dramatically, gone rogue on his music career, his religion and, sadly his, marriage to Kim Kardashian. However, he has found a sudden burst of energy and enthusiasm through another means: designing box girder bridges.

West said that he was turned on to the occupation by a Central Park tramp who told him that there weren't enough of the bridge type in continental USA. He did some investigating and found that only 155 such bridges were still in use.

The master rapper then enrolled in a design course sponsored by the Orange County Women's Auxiliary and set out to change the bridge situation. He has identified at least 124 river and creek crossings that could use the design.

In time West says he wants to be remembered as the dude who bridged a nation.