Two Alleged New Mozart Symphonies Discovered

We thought we'd discovered all that there was to know about Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. He was a child prodigy who grew up to compose some of the most incredible music that the world has ever heard.

We also thought that we had access to every piece that he ever wrote. Until today.

Two new pieces of music were discovered in the roof of a house in Brighton.

"I had no idea that they were there," owner of the house Mike Rowphone told us. "Honestly, you could blow me down with a feather. It says they're Mozart's, so I believe it. Could be worth a few quid, couldn't they?"

Experts have thrown caution at the pieces. Professor of Chamber Music Ivor Tuner had a close look at them. "I'm a bit dubious," he told us. "One is a bit childish, and the other's a duet with Fatboy Slim. I think maybe we should be looking elsewhere."