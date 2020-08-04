Trump is on the warpath with Dr. Deborah Birx, also known as the scarf lady doctor. Love was in the air for a very long time, and she slowly came up in the ranks, even replacing Dr. Fauci for a few weeks.

But all that is history.

Birx said something that the genius in the White House doesn’t agree with, like not gulping down poison, and using cyanide as a chaser.

So nix on Birx. But she still has her scarves, and a snappy way of talking that must grate on Trump's ears. The lady is a professional, (that’s one strike against her) the lady is a female, (that’s a second strike), and the lady is a former US Army physician and authority on HIV/Aids. (And that makes it strike three, and the lady is definitely out.)

Trump prefers a Be Best kind of lady.

The Birx sin? She presented a gloomy forecast for the coronavirus, predicting that as many as 300,000 will die of the virus by the end of the year.

Trump doesn’t like gloom or reality. He’s, On the good ship lollypop!

So Dr. Birx is being replaced by Dr. Stella Immanuel. Trump calls Dr. Immanuel spectacular, but adds, he doesn’t know anything about her.

Well, here goes: Dr. Stella Immanuel believes in generational curses, that DNA from space aliens is being used in medicine, demons cause illnesses, gynecological issues result from sex with witches and demons, deposited into a woman from the spirit of the husband.

Trump may believe in all that too.

Meanwhile, friends of Dr. Deborah Birx are hiding all of her scarves, handguns, ropes, belts, shoelaces, Clorox and Lysol.

Read more by this author: