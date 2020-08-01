Composer of modern music now just throwing the cement mixer down the stairs

Local boffin, eccentric and all-round esoteric being Ronald Downing, 59, has begun work on his latest magnum opus, combining both music and sound production with a strenuous physical workout.

'Flying the Cement Mixer' is a work that will use samples that Downing creates of himself throwing a cement mixer down his stairs. 'I have bought ten of them, so I will repeatedly hurl them over the railings, to see what type of sound they produce. Then I will spend the next three years building an epic soundtrack around the sounds, which will eventually become the soundtrack to a student film that is only seen by three people.'

Barrington Busybody, Downing's next-door neighbour, said, 'It sounds like a nightmare to me, but hopefully it will keep the weirdo busy for a few years.'