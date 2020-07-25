All of the exciting news is happening on My-Space

Contrary to all of the Twitter spats and Facebook fallout, apparently all of the hip and happening kids and events are still happening on My-Space.

Tom from My-Space, the annoying friend of everyone, like the overly-religious types at University Freshers' Weeks, has been busy, apparently. He wants to attract people back to a time when everyone just got along, like they used to.

In similar breaking news, Friends Reunited wants to take back the ground from Facebook.

Speaking on Facebook, user, Richard Hargreaves, asked, 'Does anyone remember Friends Reunited?'

His friend, Tipsy Carmichael, replied, 'Dick, don't do that. Talking about Friends Reunited on Facebook is like talking about an ex at your wedding.'