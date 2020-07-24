Man Still Hasn't Resumed Reading 'The Idiot'

A man who embarked upon the serious business of reading Russian novelist, Fyodor Dostoevsky's epic, 'The Idiot', but then had to put it down 40% of the way through the book because of 'information overload', still hasn't resumed reading it, and further delay looks likely.

Moys Kenwood, 57, a man who literally loves literature, had a premonition that the book was going to be 'hard work', after having read 'Crime and Punishment' by the same author only a week earlier.

Still, he put these forebodings aside, and dug in.

He eventually came unstuck on page 216, when his brain became information-overloaded, and froze. He put the book aside, and went through a period of recuperation.

During this break, Kenwood has been reading 'lighter' material, and has regained some of his sanity, but when he noticed 'The Idiot' on the shelf, earlier today, he began to feel unwell, and had to have a sit down.

Plans to embark upon 'The Brothers Karamazov' have been put off indefinitely.