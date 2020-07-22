Boko Haram release their version of Procul Harem's 'Whiter Shade of Pale' in support of BLM!

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

Fanatic Nigerian terrorist group, Boko Haram, believe it is time to show their musical talents instead of their kidnapping talents, by releasing a Boko version of a sixties pop classic, and not hundreds of their young female captives.

Jaggedone's CIA, 'Cockroach Infiltration Army', sent his African undercover, star pop Roach reporter, Abdullah King-Ade-Amin, into their studio to listen to their version of Procul Harem's 'Whiter Shade of Pale', and here are his findings...

Beware, Boko Haram's latest lyrics may shock you!!



Without wishing to make you puke too much, here are just a few lines from this upcoming global terrorist hit:

We whipped white boys' bums fandango

Turned cartwheels out the door

We were feeling kinda seasick

But our Boko boys called out for more

So we went back even 'harder'

And beheaded them on the way

When we called out for another drink

A head appeared on a tray

The BLM movement has distanced itself from all acts of terrorism and feel a great pop classic should be left alone, even if the distasteful word 'White' is in the title!



ISIS, undercover and recovering from a stern thrashing, will also be releasing their version of a pop classic, The Beatles White Album, in honor of Bin Laden, but sadly Metallica already released The Black Album, and they are still arguing about the title. In addition, I can assure you only 'headless' fanatical terrorists would enjoy their lyrics without puking!