Lara Croft's Tits Bigger Than Before

Written by Mister Meaner

Monday, 30 March 2020

image for Lara Croft's Tits Bigger Than Before
They weren't that big before, were they?

A man who often notices these kinds of things, has noticed that animated game character, Lara Croft, is 'bigger in the bosom' than she used to be - or so it seems.

Lara, who stars in new game 'Relic Run', and used to be in 'Tomb Raider', can be seen in online advertizing wearing a mega-tight-fitting green top that stretches over her huge, rounded oomlaaters to such an extent, that one is naturally left pondering just what kind of material could have been used to fashion clothing so supportive.

Moreover, the question must be asked:

"Where does she buy her bras?"

The breasts are now absolutely enormous, and appear to have been inflated with some gas or other, quite possibly, hydrogen.

Lara, herself, was not available for comment.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

