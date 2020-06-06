The Spoof Guide to running your own Steve Guttenberg Movie Marathon

With Lockdown continuing for weeks, we feel that it is time for our guide to a movie marathon. So put on the pop-corn, have an unnecessary conversation with a stranger about the noise they are making, and sit down for the suggestions during our Steve Guttenberg Movie Marathon. You will thank us for it:

Your day begins at 9.00 and runs until 12.15, with the blockbuster fun of Three Men and a Baby, and Three Men and a Baby II. Don't forget to look out for the scene with the ghost in it, and Nancy Travis being Nancy Travis.

Have a bit of time off for some lunch, reconvene for the screenings of Police Academy 1 through until Police Academy 6; that will take you through until 10.30. If you are still awake, Short Circuit 1 and Short Circuit II will follow, and although Mr Steve only appears in Short Circuit 1, Short Circuit II is still a classic of its type.

Then, for some whimsy featuring old people, finish the Movie Marathon with Cocoon 1 and Cocoon 2 (back to the streets).

Don't thank us for this.

Don't blame us for this either.