Does Trump Have The Monopoly On Billy Clubs?

Does Donald Trump have a monopoly on the sale of Billy Clubs, going for $19.95? Every officer standing in a line facing protesters was armed with a menacing Billy Club in their hand. They looked brand new.

What were the protesters armed with warranting such a threatening and deadly device? Protesters were armed with their voices and speaking for justice.

All of a sudden, out of somewhere Billy Clubs were automatically in the hands of police officers in every confrontation televised. Has the United States, under Trump’s delusional sense macho power, become a police state?

"I'll call in the army!" he threatened.

Of course, the price of Billy Clubs is paid for by taxpayers. No one even knows whether Donald Trump pays any taxes, but it’s a safe bet that those protesters acting in the name of justice and beaten by those Billy Clubs pay their taxes.

Billy Clubs are illegal in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Tennessee.

Billy Clubs have a variety of names: truncheon, baton or nightstick. Whatever the name, they can break a leg, destroy a knee forever, or crack a skull. They were swung indiscriminately against peaceful protesters, men or women, and even some trying to get away.

Under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution: Congress shall make no law prohibiting the right of the people to assemble and petition the government for a redress of grievances. That means the right to protest.

Trump, on the other hand, said, “I’d like to knock the crap out of protesters. You go ahead, I’ll pay your legal fees.”

This, from the same guy who ran down three flights of stairs to a bunker in the White House when he felt threatened by the voices of protesters.

