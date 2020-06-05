Senator Murkowski Of Alaska Is Struggling

Maybe she should and maybe she shouldn’t, or maybe she could, and maybe she couldn’t, it all depends on whether she can or whether she can’t condemn or support the mouse or the gorilla who lives or hides in the White House or the bunker.

So were the regrettable words of Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Sarah Palin was more decisive. Hear that Murkowski?

A Republican, Senator Murkowski, already voted not to impeach Donald Trump, because she felt, or maybe she didn’t feel, there wasn’t enough, or maybe there was enough, evidence to remove him from office.

Murkowski was trying to find the words, said she, but they must have been buried in Grant’s tomb, or maybe someone else is buried in Grant’s tomb, and it wasn’t Grant’s tomb after all. But she is pretty confident that it is called Grant’s tomb. Got it?

Maybe you do and maybe you don’t, and it is or isn’t your fault if you are fluxed, and that is definitely not the other F-word. But, then, perhaps it is!

Somehow, it appears that Senator Murkowski is attempting to balance herself on a tightrope, and she’s managed to wobble in both directions, unable to go one way or the other. She just can’t commit to condemning Donald Trump.

However, she is definitely troubled, but she can’t find the words. Yes, because they’re buried in Grant’s tomb, remember?

Pray Senator Murkowski never runs into a Kodiak brown bear in Alaska. Those bears don’t stop at the amber. Murkowski would be dinner and next day's breakfast before she decided whether to stand her ground, climb a tree, or run like a gazelle.

Read more by this author: