Trump Interview Sitting On Abraham Lincoln’s Lap

Trump initially wanted to be interviewed while sitting on Abraham Lincoln’s lap, but wiser heads prevailed. At first, Trump insisted it would be a great photo op. He could sit up there with his usual man-spread presenting a domineering position. The good people would like it.

“You’ll look like a kid about to get a spanking from your daddy.”

“You’re fired. Freaking looser.”

“My pleasure!”

Trump’s next suggestion was to sit at Lincoln’s feet. He was told that some of his good people from some of the good states might find that position rather subordinate to Lincoln, as though Trump might be taking Lincoln’s advice on anything, including the time of day. There are some good people who might raise the Confederate flag on that possibility.

So it was decided that, instead of sitting on Lincoln’s lap or by his feet, Trump would sit on a folding chair in front, but to one side and below the Lincoln Memorial.

However, sitting below the Lincoln Memorial gave the impression Trump was speaking from the inferno, and Abraham Lincoln was sitting in judgment of Trump’s presidency, failed casino investments, bone spurs, marriages, Trump University, business ventures, grabbing women by the pussy, clothing line, shoe line, steaks, suits, cologne, and vodka. And Lincoln didn’t look very happy.

But Trump went ahead with his interview, waving his hands, palm side up, insisting that the coronavirus was over with, finished, and that he had done an incredible, incredible, great job, just fantastic, the economy had to start up again, so what if more people will die, they’re going to die eventually anyway, so what’s the problem?

It was clear to see that Abraham Lincoln looking down upon Trump below him was pissed.

Dying eventually was not a justification for greed.

Greed was not presenting an example of the last full measure of devotion.

