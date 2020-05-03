Meghan Markle Approached To Play Eve Harrington In Remake Of All About Eve

Rumor has it, and no one knows where this rumor began, that Meghan Markle, Mrs. Prince Harry, has been approached to play in the remake of All About Eve, performing as Eve Harrington. A comfortable shoe fit role she could easily portray, there is a degree of doubt she will accept the part.

Meryl Streep has okayed the Margo Channing role, and with Harrison Ford as Meryl’s or Margo's boyfriend, who Eve tries to swipe away, but fails.

When questioned about performing in a film with former Suits television star Meghan Markle, who is presently married to the brother of the future king of England, who will follow his father to the throne, after his grandmother is done, Mr. Ford was reported to have said, “I don’t know what the hell you’re talking about. Get off of my lawn.”

When told that Mr. Ford did not appear to be very interested and that, however, Steven Seagal would be a sure bet, Ms. Streep raised one eyebrow, followed by lifting one nostril, a gesture she developed while portraying Anna Wintour in the film The Devil Wears Prada. After some reflection, Streep finally said, “We’ll have to see.”

Both the eyebrow and nostril were then lowered.

"We'll have to see," is Hollywood speak for, Swimming with the fishes.

Perhaps feeling betrayed by being offered only a supporting role, again,, the buzz has it that Ms. Markle would have preferred the Margo Channing role, which is, after all, a real leading role even though the name Eve is in the title.

“Been there, done that at the real palace. Played Eve to the Queen’s Margo Channing, and the gig went nowhere but to Canada and then Los Angeles.”

Can anyone even imagine Queen Elizabeth saying, Fasten your seatbelts. It's going to be a bumpy night?

"Didn't I tell you to get off of my lawn?"

