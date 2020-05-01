Music no music fan wants

Written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 1 May 2020

image for Music no music fan wants
Why are you even playing this to me? Make it stop, please make it stop.

Following news that Amanda Holden, the TV presenter and former wife of an impressionist, has released her own version of Over the Rainbow, rich people up and down the fame ladder are also to release their own music, produced at home during the lockdown.

Piers Morgan will release his excruciating version of Stand by Your Man, a heavy metal version, with all of the horror that you can imagine.

Joey Essex will launch his collection of soul classics, whilst Donald Trump will release his album, put together by a box of drawing pins, and an old Bontempi organ that he found in his loft.

Sam Smith will also release a new album, but we always expected that that would happen.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

