It Wasn’t Sarcasm But It Begins With An S

After being blasted by the world following Donald Trump’s suggestion of Clorox enemas and radiation gargle wash to fight coronavirus, the Trumper claimed he wasn’t stupid, no, no, be was only being sarcastic!

Good try, Dopey.

At least he didn’t go on to say, after taking a professorial stance and raising his index finger: When the radiation tube and the enema tube meet halfway in the body, both could then be connected with a gold spike approximately somewhere near the liver.

Pass the Tums.

Dr. Birx looked horrified while Trump expressed the Clorox and radiation solution, then he asked for her opinion. She diplomatically tap-danced her reply and got off the stage like pronto, still horrified.

Bruised by criticism of such an irrational suggestion, he refused to take any questions following his next coronavirus briefing. Briefing is a very generous term to use considering Trump’s proclivity in calling reporters asking controversial, gotcha questions as being, “Fake news.” Then saying, “Quiet.” Pointing to someone else, “Next person.”

So he walked off from the briefing platform instead of taking any questions.

Thank goodness.

