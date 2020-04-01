Spoof Writer Can Count Other Spoof Writer Among His Fans

Written by Mister Meaner

Wednesday, 1 April 2020

image for Spoof Writer Can Count Other Spoof Writer Among His Fans
Evidence of the ridiculous claim

A writer on the satirical news website The Spoof, says he is delighted to have among his fanbase one of the site's outstanding contributors, in the form of the one-and-only, Able Rodriquez.

Mister Meaner, who can only stand in awe, with jaws agape, of a writer as prolific as the aforementioned Mexican supertalent, was quickly glancing at his own profile page, when he noticed that Rodriquez had confirmed his fandom.

Meaner said, "It's nice to know one of the most industrious writers of all time has given the 'thumbs-up' to someone as terrible as myself, and has taken the time out from his busy schedule to read one of my pathetic attempts to make people laugh. I'm honoured."

Meaner is a little-known alter-ego of the former writer, Duncan Whitehead.

The pair now live in Savannah, Georgia, three doors down from Jesus Budda.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Abel RodriguezThe Spoof




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more