Spoof Writer Can Count Other Spoof Writer Among His Fans

A writer on the satirical news website The Spoof, says he is delighted to have among his fanbase one of the site's outstanding contributors, in the form of the one-and-only, Able Rodriquez.

Mister Meaner, who can only stand in awe, with jaws agape, of a writer as prolific as the aforementioned Mexican supertalent, was quickly glancing at his own profile page, when he noticed that Rodriquez had confirmed his fandom.

Meaner said, "It's nice to know one of the most industrious writers of all time has given the 'thumbs-up' to someone as terrible as myself, and has taken the time out from his busy schedule to read one of my pathetic attempts to make people laugh. I'm honoured."

Meaner is a little-known alter-ego of the former writer, Duncan Whitehead.

The pair now live in Savannah, Georgia, three doors down from Jesus Budda.