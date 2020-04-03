The Self-Isolation guide to Daytime television

So, it is 11.30pm in the morning, you have just emerged, your pyjamas are in the wash, and you don't want to reach the peak of your day too soon (a meander out of the house for half an hour), so what delights are there for you to endure?

Other than more and more depressing news about the state of the world, there are some televisual highlights to be watched.

At 12.15, there will be another episode (repeat, we mean repeat) of Bargain Hunt, when two accountants and two sisters in red and blue fleeces will go head to head, to make all of £12.00 in profits. Only really worth watching if it is presented by Christina Trevanion, and one of the experts hates an item that the team has chosen, but which goes onto make a profit, whilst all of his items bomb spectacularly.

On ITV2, there will be repeats of the Soaps that you missed last night.

On ITV3 there will be repeats of Midsomer Murders, but you have not yet sunk to the level of wanting to watch Martin Jarvis playing a murderer.

On BBC1 at 13.45 you can watch Doctors.

Maybe it is time for that walk.