The Nation’s Top Germaphobe Howie Mandel Says He Is Literally Going Crazy Regarding COVID-19

Tuesday, 31 March 2020

image for The Nation’s Top Germaphobe Howie Mandel Says He Is Literally Going Crazy Regarding COVID-19
Howie, who washes his hands over 300 times a day, says he hasn't had a germ on his hands in 25 years.

MANHATTAN – America’s Got Talent Judge, Howie Mandel, who has always been regarded as the top germaphobe in the country, has gone into isolated hiding.

His wife, Terry, has said that he tells her every two hours or so that he is going to go crazy worrying about the Coronavirus.

Mandel who has been rumored to wash his hands over 300 times a day, is so obsessed with being germ-free, that he sleeps in a scuba diving suit and a welder’s mask.

Terry has threatened to leave him on eight different occasions, but Howie simply files an injunction which prevents her from leaving.

She says she hates it, but quickly adds that she knows she would hate prison even more.

Fellow AGT judge, Simon Cowell, has said that one time, a stagehand sneezed a good 50 feet from Mandel, and Howie called 911, and was taken by ambulance to the closest emergency clinic.

Another judge, Heidi Klum, said that she actually once saw Howie spray Windex on his tuna fish sandwich.

A close family friend has said that Howie hasn’t touched his wife in over 40 years.

The friend did say that she recalls that, about 29 years ago, she did see Terry slap Howie when he criticized the chicken and asparagus tacos that she had prepared for his birthday.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

