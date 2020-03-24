Governor Andrew Cuomo The New Sex Symbol

With his knowledgeable understanding of coronavirus as seen during his daily press briefing, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has become The Nation's Governor, easily surpassing Rudolph Giuliani’s 9/11 title of The Nation's Mayor.

Much to Giuliani’s discontent, a Governor has more juice than a Mayor. Also, Cuomo has oodles more hair.

Besides becoming The Nation's Governor, the guy has become a sex symbol, of sorts, admired by both men and women. A type of symbol never captured by Giuliani.

Learning the news of Andrew Cuomo’s popularity and named a sex symbol, Trump exploded.

All this time, even while a TV host show moderator, old Bone Spurs thought of himself as The sex symbol! Thought he had The sex symbol title nailed down in perpetuity.

Like really? That nail must have received a misdirected hammer blow years ago, around the time the bone spurs sprouted.

So after Trump’s explosion, Melania called the Surgeon General for help. The Surgeon General’s office told her to dial 911. She was put on hold.

To get back to the sexy Nation's Governor, the guy is cool, calm, articulate. No BS, but he's warning to deaf ears in the White House that the nation has a pandemic. It's traveling like a "bullet train". Trump must call in the National Guard for help. Release the Army Corp of Engineers to construct more hospital facilities. Get on the ball, stop sucking his thumb, pass the stimulus package, use government for the people, and not to bail out big business.

Cuomo also warns, that if Trump goes ahead and opens the economy, pronouncing prematurely that the coronavirus is over, and suggests that more people die yearly in automobile accidents, there will be a catastrophe. There will not be any people to invest in Trump’s economy.

Glum, but true!

Unable to get through, Melania feeds Trump a hamburger, “Be best.”

After two hamburgers, Trump pulls himself together, prepares for his daily press briefing, sprays on orange face makeup, white eye concealer, hair lacker, red tie, jacket.

Meanwhile, The Nation's Governor speaks, sounding more presidential and smarter.

And smart is sexy.

