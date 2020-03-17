Not everyone is disappointed play has been cancelled

To be, or not to be, that is the question.

News from Mithering on the Trent's amateur players is that, although their proposed production of Hamlet has been shelved, ticket-seller, set painter and tea-boy, Tom Worthington, is not at all disappointed.

The sprightly 83-year-old told us, 'At this stage of life, I would like a nice sit down and a cup of tea, not all of this usual bullshit that you get from actors, so the fact that Hamlet has been cancelled isn't really that much of a problem for me.'

Gary Worthington, set to play Laertes, is disappointed though. 'I put so much time into learning my few lines, and it breaks my heart that all of that time was wasted.'

No audience reaction has been forthcoming so far, sadly.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

